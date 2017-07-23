Annual Xterra Panther Creek Trail Run

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Annual XTERRA Panther Creek Trail Run is happening July 29, 2017 at Panther Creek State Park in Morristown.

The XTERRA Tennessee Trail Series brings one of the toughest and most exciting trail runs on the calendar.

Only half marathon participants earn series points.

There will be a half marathon and 4.2 mile run.

The half marathon is $40 to register and the 4 mile is $35.

Just visit the Dirty Bird events website to register and learn more.

Click here to Register.

