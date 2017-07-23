8 people found dead in truck in ‘human trafficking crime’

Associated Press Published:
FILE - In an Aug. 26, 2016 file photo, people walk in and out of a Walmart store, in Dallas. Walmart is testing a delivery service using its own store employees, who will deliver packages ordered online while driving home from their regular work shifts. The world's largest retailer says workers can choose to participate and would be paid. The service is being tested at two stores in New Jersey and one in Arkansas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Eight people have been found dead in a tractor-trailer outside a Walmart in Texas in what police are calling a horrific human trafficking case.

Several other people, possibly dozens, were found in the truck, which didn’t have a working air conditioning system, and they were taken to hospitals, firefighters said.

A person from the truck approached a Walmart employee in a parking lot and asked for water late Saturday night or early Sunday morning, San Antonio police said. The employee gave the person the water and then called police, and when officers arrived they found the eight people dead in the back of the trailer, police Chief William McManus said.

Investigators checked store surveillance video, which showed vehicles had arrived and picked up other people from the tractor-trailer, police said.

“We’re looking at a human trafficking crime this evening,” McManus said.

He called the case “a horrific tragedy.”

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security was involved in the investigation into what happened, he said.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s