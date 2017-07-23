1 killed in Knoxville crash

WATE 6 On Your Side Published: Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County dispatch confirms one person is dead after a vehicle wreck on Governor John Sevier Highway in Knoxville.

The call came in at approximately 3:00 a.m Sunday.

All lanes of East Governor John Sevier are closed. Traffic is being diverted to Old French Road.

No details about the cause of the crash or the identity of the victim have been released at this time.

WATE 6 On Your Side has a crew on the way to the scene to learn more.

