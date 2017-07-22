Nashville fights tractors pulling party wagons on city roads

NASHVILLE (AP) – Buses, multi-rider bicycles and barges have become bars on wheels in Nashville, but the John Deere tractors pulling party wagons downtown are drawing the most backlash from city officials.

The Tennessean reports that the city has sued Off the Wagon Tours, arguing state law prohibits tractors from driving on streets for non-agricultural purposes.

The Metro Council earlier this month passed an ordinance aiming to outlaw tractors as passenger vehicles. The tractor group scored a win earlier this month when the state Department of Revenue agreed to register his tractors as commercial vehicles with license plates.

The Davidson County Clerk’s Office previously refused to register them. Nashville attorney Gary Blackburn, representing Off the Wagon, said the city should now drop its lawsuit.

City and state officials declined comment on pending litigation.