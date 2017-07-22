KPD: 11 arrested in prostitution sting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department reports 11 people were arrested and one person was cited in a prostitution sting.

It happened in the Beaumont and Lonsdale communities following neighborhood complaints.

Females arrested

Yvette Smith

Charges: Prostitution, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Failure to appear on a theft charge

Marthina Tylor

Charges: Prostitution, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Nyole Coffey

Charges: Prostitution

Kimberly Robinson

Charges: Prostitution, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Robin Walker

Charges: Prostitution, Failure to appear on an Obstruction of Highway

Lisa Graham

Charges: Prostitution

Males Cited for Patronizing Prostitution

Tharcisse Nkurunziza- Knoxville

Juan Escuan- Knoxville

Edgar Estuardo- Maryville

Fredrick Kaserman- Lenoir City

Barry Clark- Athens

Raymond Persaud- Knoxville

The report released by Knoxville Police does not specify which male received only a citation rather than an arrest.