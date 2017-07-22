KPD: 11 arrested in prostitution sting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department reports 11 people were arrested and one person was cited in a prostitution sting.
It happened in the Beaumont and Lonsdale communities following neighborhood complaints.
Females arrested
Yvette Smith
Charges: Prostitution, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Failure to appear on a theft charge
Marthina Tylor
Charges: Prostitution, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Nyole Coffey
Charges: Prostitution
Kimberly Robinson
Charges: Prostitution, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Robin Walker
Charges: Prostitution, Failure to appear on an Obstruction of Highway
Lisa Graham
Charges: Prostitution
Males Cited for Patronizing Prostitution
Tharcisse Nkurunziza- Knoxville
Juan Escuan- Knoxville
Edgar Estuardo- Maryville
Fredrick Kaserman- Lenoir City
Barry Clark- Athens
Raymond Persaud- Knoxville
The report released by Knoxville Police does not specify which male received only a citation rather than an arrest.