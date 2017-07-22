Kentucky man hospitalized after officer-involved shooting

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WATE) – One man is in the hospital Saturday afternoon following a high speed chase and officer-involved shooting in Barbourville, Kentucky.

Investigators say Barbourville police officers responded to reports of a reckless, high speed driver around 1 p.m.

Officers followed the vehicle in a high speed chase for two miles before pulling into the parking lot of Buchanan’s Florist.

According to Kentucky State Police, the driver exited the vehicle, grabbed and released a bystander, and started walking towards officers with one hand behind his back.

The individual was told several times to show both his hands, according to officers and witnesses. He also threatened to kill both of the officers.

One of the officers shot the individual.

The individual was flown to University of Tennessee Medical Center. His condition is unknown. The officers were not injured during the incident.

