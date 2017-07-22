‘Home Alone’ and ‘Sopranos’ actor John Heard dead at 71

In this Sept. 12, 2011 file photo, actor John Heard arrives at Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Producers Peer Group celebration of the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. Heard, best known for playing the father in the “Home Alone” movie series, has died. He was 72. His death was confirmed by the Santa Clara Medical Examiner’s office in California on Saturday, July 22, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WKRN) John Heard, known for his memorable roles in the “Home Alone” movies and “The Sopranos,” died on Friday, the Santa Clara County medical examiner’s office confirmed to ABC News.

Heard’s rep did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

Born John Matthew Heard on March 7, 1945 in Washington, D.C., the actor was known for his many television and film roles, which spanned four decades.

One of his most iconic roles came when he portrayed Peter McCallister in the 1990 family comedy “Home Alone” and its 1992 sequel “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.” He also earned an Emmy Award for his guest role on “The Sopranos,” where he portrayed Detective Vin Makazian.

Heard is survived by three children, John Matthew Heard III, Max Heard and Annika Heard.

Heard was 71.

