‘Home Alone’ and ‘Sopranos’ actor John Heard dead at 71

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WKRN) John Heard, known for his memorable roles in the “Home Alone” movies and “The Sopranos,” died on Friday, the Santa Clara County medical examiner’s office confirmed to ABC News.

Heard’s rep did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

Born John Matthew Heard on March 7, 1945 in Washington, D.C., the actor was known for his many television and film roles, which spanned four decades.

One of his most iconic roles came when he portrayed Peter McCallister in the 1990 family comedy “Home Alone” and its 1992 sequel “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.” He also earned an Emmy Award for his guest role on “The Sopranos,” where he portrayed Detective Vin Makazian.

Heard is survived by three children, John Matthew Heard III, Max Heard and Annika Heard.

Heard was 71.