KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – As the time to head back to school approaches Rio Revolution church in Maryville is giving away free shoes and school supplies to thousands of kids in need.

Volunteers with the program called “Helping Hands” will be at Heritage High School in Maryville from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday.

Any who would like to take part in the program just needs to stop by the High School during that time.

