Google wants you to be part of their Eclipse Megamovie

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Google wants you to be part of a nationwide citizen science project during the Epic Eclipse on August 21.

Pictures you take during the total eclipse could be part of Google’s Eclipse MegaMovie, which will be used to collect scientific data. It has partnered with the University of California Berkeley and other organizations who hope to make an Eclipse MegaMovie.

“The Eclipse Megamovie Project will gather images of the 2017 total solar eclipse from over 1,000 volunteer photographers and amateur astronomers,” Google says on its website. “We”ll then stitch these media assets together to create an expanded and continuous view of the total eclipse as it crosses the United States.”

The goal is create a high-definition movie of the eclipse as it travels across North American on August 21 from pictures that are taken by photographers, astronomers and citizens.

“This will provide continuous data sets that far exceed what any one person could capture from a single location,” the website continues.

The project creators hope the data they collect will help their studies of the sun’s corona, which is the ring around the sun that is visible during the eclipse.

“By stitching together thousands of images taken along the path of the 2017 total solar eclipse, we will have a unique treasure-trove of information on how the corona changes over time,” says the website.

There is an app available for those who use Google cell phones, and an app for iPhone users will be made available soon. There you can quickly upload your eclipse pictures and share it with data scientists.

To learn more about how you can participate, visit www.eclipsemegamovie.com.