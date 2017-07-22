Alvin Frye, owner of Fountain City Exxon, dies

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Michael Grider, communication manager for Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett, has confirmed that Alvin Frye, owner of Fountain City Exxon, died Saturday.

Grider said that Frye’s son texted Mayor Burchett with the news today.

Frye owned the Fountain City Exxon for more than 25 years. He also owned various service stations in Fountain City for nearly 60 years.

Frye also served in two wars, World War II and the Korean war.

You may recall that last year Mayor Burchett held one last cash mob in Frye’s honor.

