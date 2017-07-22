Alvin Frye, owner of Fountain City Exxon, dies

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Michael Grider, communication manager for Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett, has confirmed that Alvin Frye, owner of Fountain City Exxon, died Saturday.

Grider said that Frye’s son texted Mayor Burchett with the news today.

Sorry my friend Alvin Frye has passed away. WW2 @USNavy Corpsman friend to the least amongst us. #GreatestGeneration pic.twitter.com/u7xdckgQQH — Tim Burchett (@timburchett) July 23, 2017

Frye owned the Fountain City Exxon for more than 25 years. He also owned various service stations in Fountain City for nearly 60 years.

Frye also served in two wars, World War II and the Korean war.

You may recall that last year Mayor Burchett held one last cash mob in Frye’s honor.