3 Knoxville civil rights leaders honored

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Three Knoxville civil rights leaders were honored at a special ceremony Saturday morning.

Harold Middlebrook, Theotis Robinson and Diane Jordan were honored during a ceremony at the Beck Cultural Center.

“All my life he’s been this historical icon of Knoxville…I’m extremely proud of him. He’s always inspired me to do better in my life personally,” said Katrina Robinson, Theotis Robinson’s granddaughter.

The Beck Cultural Center also received $40,000 from the state in honor of the civil rights leaders. Three state bridges are being renamed in their honor.