1 killed, 3 children hospitalized in Knoxville crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Police report that one person was killed in a crash on Western Avenue at Mynderse Saturday morning.

The vehicle flipped onto its side leaving three children trapped inside. The mother of the children was also trapped inside the vehicle and pronounced dead on the scene.

The kids were transported to Children’s Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Western Avenue is closed while the scene is being processed.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

For the latest on breaking news, traffic, weather and more download the WATE 6 On Your Side News app.