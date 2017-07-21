Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week: Denny

WATE 6 On Your Side Published: Updated:
Denny

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A pup named Denny is this week’s Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week.

Denny is 8 months old and came in as a stray. The shelter says he gets along with other dogs and is affectionate. They think he is a border collie, but may have some lab mixed in as well. Anyone who wants a big, athletic dog should check out Denny.

For more information on George or any other pet at Young-Williams, call (865) 215-6599, visit their website, or either location at 3201 Division Street or 6400 Kingston Pike.

