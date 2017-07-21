Tennessee notches record in federal college aid applications

Associated Press Published:
January 1, 2015 is the first day students can submit the nationwide financial aid application known as FAFSA, or Free Application for Federal Student Aid.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – State officials say Tennessee has set a record for federal college aid applications.

Gov. Bill Haslam’s office said Thursday that 73.5 percent of Tennessee high school seniors submitted the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, for 2017-2018.

The administration says last year, 70.3 percent of Tennessee seniors filed a FAFSA.

Tennessee students must file a FAFSA to qualify for federal and state aid, including Tennessee Promise and the HOPE Lottery Scholarship.

Tennessee Higher Education Commission statistics show the state leads the nation widely in FAFSA filing. Washington, D.C., was second at 64.8 percent.

Haslam’s office says the FAFSA rate helps indicate how many students plan to undertake postsecondary schooling.

Tennessee’s Drive to 55 aims to have 55 percent of Tennesseans with a postsecondary degree or certificate by 2025.

