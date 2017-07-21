Scruffy City Film & Music Festival to showcase creatives from around the world

KNOXVILLE (WATE) — Film and music fans will be heading to Scruffy City Hall in Downtown Knoxville.

The venue will be the host to the Scruffy City Film and Music Festival from July 27-30.

The event will feature composers and filmmakers from around the world. Forty-six films will be shown.

Seven feature films will be shown during the festival, including “When to Die” and “The Crest.”

“When to Die” tells the story of a community of Civil War reenactors.

In “The Crest,” two cousins travel to their family’s homeland of Ireland to surf while learning more about their history.

Music artists to perform during the festival include Alanna Royale, VillaNova, Electric Darling and more.

For ticket information and a full lineup, visit ScruffyCityFilmFest.com.