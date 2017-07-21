Scott County hospital to open in August

Related Coverage Scott County hospital is hiring, hopes to reopen soon

ONEIDA (WATE) – Scott County’s hospital is set to open on August 8.

Big South Fork Medical Center announced Friday afternoon the hospital would be opening at 8 a.m. on that date.

The hospital closed in July 2016 after its previous owner, Pioneer, declared bankruptcy. Pioneer had bought the hospital after it closed in 2012.

Previous story: Scott County hospital is hiring, hopes to reopen soon.

Rennova Health closed on the sale of the hospital in January. Big South Fork Medical Center is classified as a Critical Access Hospital (rural), with 25 beds, a 24/7 emergency department, operating rooms and a laboratory that provides a range of ancillary diagnostic services. The facility includes a 52,000-sq. ft. hospital building and a 6,300 square ft. professional building on approximately 4.3 acres.