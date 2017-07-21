Powell Valley Archery returns to world tournament

Speedwell, TN (WATE) – Powell Valley Middle School has hit another bullseye.

“We’re going there to win it all,” says team member James Mapes.

The school’s archery team, consisting of about 25 kids, advanced past state and national competition to the world tournament for the second year in a row.

“It’s been life-changing for me and a lot of these students and I’ve seen it,” says coach Victor Graves. “These kids, they’ve earned it themselves. They’ve done it themselves and I am so proud of them.”

The team will go head to head with the best young archers across the globe this weekend in Orlando helping put the small town of Speedwell on the map.

“Last year, there was some kids from Mongolia that were there and that’s just amazing to think that you’re shooting with kids from Mongolia,” says head coach Shelley Graves, who started the program four years ago.

“I said you give me one good reason why to start a program,” recalls her husband Victor. “She told me every kid can’t throw a ball or shoot a basket or run a touchdown but all kids deserve something.”

Each archer uses the same style bow to fire at a target with 10 rings. Hitting a bullseye is worth 10 points. Just like bowling, the top score in archery is 300.