Plans underway to bring Veterans Administration hospital to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Congressman Jimmy Duncan is taking steps to bring a Veterans Affairs hospital to Knoxville, putting an end to years of inconvenience for East Tennessee veterans.

“I am very pleased that during a meeting in my Washington office last week, the VA was so positive about plans to expeditiously open a medical facility in Knoxville,” Rep. Duncan said in a statement. “In their words, it is not a question of ‘if but when’ this will happen. I know that this is a very complicated process, but I am hopeful that we can see great progress on this project next year if not sooner.”

Veterans in the Knoxville area currently have to drive to Johnson City or Murfreesburo for emergency and specialty care.

“It’s hard knowing that our veterans have to drive two hours just to get to Mountain Home VA Medical Center,” Nathan Weinbaum, director of veterans services for Blount County, said. “I believe they’re going to be treated well up there but just the effort to get there has been hard.”

Driving far distances to access medical care presents a difficult task for veterans like James Barton, a 96-year-old Navy veteran who served in World War II and struggles with mobility. He said a Knoxville-based VA hospital would make his life easier.

“I think it would help a lot of veterans, especially if they are weak like I am and can’t get around too good,” Barton said, “because getting to Johnson City is just out of the question.”

Tennessee State Rep. Jason Zachary has been trying to bring a VA hospital to Knoxville for years, but said he is not convinced that a new facility is around the corner. He said it could be years before Knoxville sees a VA hospital of its own.

“They’ve not broken ground as of a couple of weeks ago,” Zachary said. “They’ve not broken ground at St. Mary’s and so there’s so many moving parts and the reality is Washington can’t do anything quickly or efficiently, so we will have to wait and see.”

Knoxville currently has a VA clinic that covers some outpatient needs, but does not provide emergency care, like if Barton, who describes himself as “feeble,” were to fall.

“The VA clinic is great, but they can only do so much,” Weinbaum said. “Specialized care comes from the hospital. Emergency rooms are in the hospital, and we need that in Knoxville.”

With thousands of Veterans in East Tennessee, Zachary said it is time to give our local heroes the medical care and access they deserve.

“We need to see action, steps, timeline, ground being broke, definitive plans, and then we can all get excited,” Zachary said.