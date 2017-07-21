Phone apps that can help you make money

JOHNSON CITY (WJHL) – Spending some time on your phone can actually earn you money. There are dozens of apps on the market that allow people to make money by completing certain jobs.

Sloane Uphoff is a busy mother of two and the president of the Moms Club of Jonesborough. “it’s like a zoo sometimes,” Uphoff said about her daily routine. But she is a mom who likes to earn extra money when she can and she recently became an expert at turning apps into cash.

“At one point I was making $500 a month just from apps on my phone,” Uphoff said. “I downloaded probably 100 apps or so and weeded through all the ones you can make money with.” Today, Uphoff uses nearly 20 different apps that pay people for doing jobs like trying out new apps. “There’s some that run in the background on your phone that pay you so many points a day and once you get so many points you can cash out,” Uphoff explained.

Shop Kick is one of her favorites. “You just go and you scan products,” Uphoff described. Different stores have different products that can be scanned. People get a certain number of kicks for scanning them and more if they buy them. Once you get enough kicks you can trade them in for gift cards. Uphoff has cashed out several gift cards through Shop Kick, including a $25 gift card to Target.

Other apps pay people three to seven dollars for doing gig work, which is similar to mystery shopping. The apps require people to take pictures of products and answer questions to the get the money. People can select as many gigs as they want but many have time limits during which they have to be completed.

“It seems a little too good to be true and it is because it does take so much time but it is worth it.” At her peak, Uphoff was spending up to six hours a day turning apps into cash. She used the extra money for Christmas shopping. She said consistency is key if you want to make a lot of money but she recommends having a goal in mind so you don’t lose sight of the important things.

Below are a list of just a few apps that will make you money:

Gig work apps

– Mobee

– Field Agent

– GigWalk

– My Survey

– Easy Shift

– ShopKick

Background/Lock Screen apps

– Mobile Performance Meter

– Slidejoy

– S’more

Survey apps

– Panel App

– Inbox Dollars

– iPoll

– Swagbucks

Other money-making apps:

– CashPirate

– Pact

– App Trailers

– Product Tube