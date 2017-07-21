New trails opening at Concord Park

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A new trail is opening at Concord Park. Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett and other local leaders were present at the ribbon cutting ceremony Friday morning.

The ribbon cutting unveiled an almost one mile long trail spanning from the park entrance to the fishing bridge.

Thanks to the renovations, the popular West Knoxville park now has 13.7 miles of overall trails.

The trails were developed as a joint effort among the parks and recreation staff, the Appalachian Mountain Bike Club and the 901 Company.

Officials announced that Knox County’s Second Saturday Concert series will be held at the park on August 12.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s