New trails opening at Concord Park

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A new trail is opening at Concord Park. Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett and other local leaders were present at the ribbon cutting ceremony Friday morning.

The ribbon cutting unveiled an almost one mile long trail spanning from the park entrance to the fishing bridge.

Thanks to the renovations, the popular West Knoxville park now has 13.7 miles of overall trails.

The trails were developed as a joint effort among the parks and recreation staff, the Appalachian Mountain Bike Club and the 901 Company.

Officials announced that Knox County’s Second Saturday Concert series will be held at the park on August 12.