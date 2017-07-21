Mt. Juliet teen produces, stars in own ESPN segment after wish granted

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Mt. Juliet teen has achieved a dream, thanks to ESPN and the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Jalan Sowell’s wish was to produce and be the subject of an ESPN feature. The 16-year-old’s “My Wish” segment premiered on Sports Center Wednesday night.

Sowell suffers from a chronic pulmonary embolism and is not able to play football anymore, but he’s still able to be involved as a student coach for Mt. Juliet High School.

“His mentality is ‘what’s next?’ He’s a guy that responds. Obviously, you see it in the clip. But that’s all real. He’s got a lot of people around him, a good support system that would attest to it. But that’s Jalan,” said head coach Trey Perry.

Coach Perry told News 2 he isn’t surprised at all to see Sowell on TV. He also says he has no doubt he’ll achieve his dream of becoming a coach one day.

Click here to watch his segment on ESPN.

Make-A-Wish Middle Tennessee grants the wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions to enrich the human experience with hope, strength and joy.