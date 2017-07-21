Monroe County woman who admitted to faking cancer sentenced to 2 years

SWEETWATER (WATE) – A Sweetwater woman who admitted to theft after more than $8,000 was raised for cancer treatment when she did not have cancer was sentenced to two years.

In court Friday, Ashley Nicole Lively received the maximum sentence of two years and was ordered to pay restitution of $1,375. Investigators say Lively lied about having cancer.

A GoFundMe account was created to help raise money for her supposed treatment. Investigators say the truth came to light when someone contacted the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office wondering how a supposedly sick Lively had gone on vacation to Florida.

In a January 2016 Facebook post, Lively wrote, “I am so blessed to live in such an amazing, caring community!! And I just wanna say thank you so much to everyone that has went out of their way to help.” She told her family that the cancer was fake through a text, according to her aunt Margaret Shubert. Lively said she had the names of everyone who donated and planned to pay them back.

