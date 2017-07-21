Maryville family calls it a miracle after husband is taken off kidney transplant list

MARYVILLE (WATE) – A Maryville family celebrated what they call a miracle. The husband, Danny Terry, was on dialysis for a year and a half after his kidneys stopped working. Doctors told him this week his kidneys started working again.

Danny and Linda Terry were relaxing and enjoying a summer day in Maryville on Friday. It was something they had not done in a while.

“We didn’t think it was anything really serious. We thought it was a cold cause he had upper respiratory problems,” said Linda Terry, Danny’s wife.

However, it was serious for Danny Terry. A year and a half ago, doctors told him that his kidneys were failing. He spent most of his time at UT Medical Center. He said he had never been to the hospital before this. Then, he got placed on the transplant list for a kidney.

“People come and visit me and I didn’t know them. That’s how sick I was,” Danny Terry said.

Linda Terry got advice to post on social media to ask if anyone felt called to donate a kidney. She said five people from church offered. None of them were a match.

“People to offer to give me a kidney, it means a lot,” said Danny Terry.

A glimmer of hope came a few months ago. Danny Terry started to feel a little bit better. They said doctors decided to run a test.

“They said, ‘You don’t have to do dialysis anymore. your kidneys are working,'” said Linda Terry.

This week, doctors said something else unprecedented. Danny doesn’t need to be on the transplant list anymore.

“You wonder, why me,” said Danny Terry.

They hope their story inspires others to not give up hope. Danny Terry’s doctor has not responded yet to questions about how many of these cases they have heard.