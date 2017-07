KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Lenoir City Utilities Board says a power outage affecting over 2,000 customers was caused by a fallen tree and power should be restored soon.

LCUB told WATE 6 On Your Side a tree fell on Harvey Road, causing the outages in West Knox County and eastern Loudon County. They said at 9:40 p.m. that most people’s power should be restored within half an hour, but for others it could be a few hours.

No other information was released.

