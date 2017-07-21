Immunity denied for Knoxville police officer in wrongful death lawsuit

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A court has denied a Knoxville Police Officer immunity from a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the son of a parolee that was shot and killed by a Knoxville Police Officer.

The Knoxville Police Department and Officer David Gerlach is being sued for wrongful death by Brandon T. Carden, the son of Ronald E. Carden. Carden was shot six times in the back while running away after a struggle with Officer Gerlach. The court ruled that because it is clearly established that police may not fire on a fleeing suspect who does not pose a threat or serious physical harm, Gerlach was not immune from a wrongful death lawsuit.

Dash cam video from July 2014 showed Gerlach pull over to see if Carden and his friend, Nicholas Thomas, needed help changing a tire on the side of the Interstate 40 ramp t Kingston Pike. When they said they did not need help, Gerlach said he got back in his car and started to leave, but then decided to run the plates of the vehicle. He said the license plate and vehicle did not match.

In the video, Gerlach pulls back up and turns on a spotlight and gets out of the car. Gerlach said he saw Carden walk over to his car driver’s side door and lean down inside the vehicle. He says he feared that Carden was reaching for a weapon and asked Carden to walk toward him.

Gerlach then talks to Carden, asking thim to walk toward him. He says Carden, whom Knoxville police said had just been released on parole for a 1996 conviction for abducting a woman at gunpoint from a motel on Asheville Highway, taking her car and leaving her tied to a tree, did not appear to have a weapon in his hands as he rose from the car.

After Gerlach called for backup, the video shows Gerlach putting his hand on Craden’s shirt. He says Carden then swung two punches as his mid-torso and began to run in the opposite direction of the interstate. The lawsuit claims Carden was merely pulling his arm away.

Gerlach says he chased after Carden and ordered him to stop and get down on the ground, but Carden ignored his commands. Finally, Gerlach said he tackled Carden to the ground and they started fighting.

Throughout the struggle, Gerlach says Carden repeatedly grabbed at his holstered firearm. After several seconds, Gerlach says he deployed his Taser into Carden’s abdomen.

After that didn’t neutralize the situation, Gerlach applied the Taser to Carden’s upper torso in “drive-stun” mode. When Carden continued to resist, Gerlach began to use the Taser on the back of Carden’s neck. At that point, Gerlach also became tangled in the Taser wires and was shocked as a result.

Gerlach then said Carden positioned himself on top of Gerlach, straddling his body and holding by the front of his shirt. He says Carden then let go of Gerlach, stood up and turned away and started running away.

It was determined that Officer Gerlach shot Carden once at close range and five times at a moderate distance range, all while Carden was running away. The medical examiner found Carden had been shot six times – three on the right side of his back, one on the inside of his right arm, one on the right side of the neck, and one on the right side of his head.

In the aftermath of the shooting Gerlach was placed on paid administrative leave as it was being investigated. The investigation concluded Gerlach followed correct protocol and was cleared by the Knox County District Attorney.

Police say Carden had just gotten out of prison and yelled that he would never go back, but that was not audible on the dash cam recording.