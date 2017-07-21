Help available for those struggling with depression, suicidal thoughts

Related Coverage Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington dies in LA at 41

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Depression comes in all shapes and forms and isn’t always visible to the eye.

Linkin Park lead singer Chester Bennington is believed to have taken his life at his home in California. The band sold more than 70 million albums and won many Grammy awards. His death came as a surprise to many.

Candace Allen with the Helen Ross McNabb Center says white males are the highest group for committing suicide in the United States. In 2015, they accounted for seven out of every 10 suicides. The largest increase was men in their 60s with rates rising to nearly 50 percent.

She says success isn’t always linked to happiness, but when we hear someone we look up to has committed suicide, it is often a shock.

If you, a friend or family member has thoughts of suicide, call Helen Ross McNabb’s Crisis Center at (865) 539-2409 or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. You can also text TN to 741741.