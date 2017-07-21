Help available for Knoxville seniors to avoid heat wave

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – It’s been miserably hot this week, so spending time indoors doesn’t sound like a bad idea. For senior citizens, this weather isn’t something to take lightly because dehydration or heat exhaustion can hit them quickly.

It was a good morning on Friday and Lynn Eagle was spending her day in the air conditioning at the John T. O’Connor Senior Center.

“It’s cool and nice here,” she said.

Staff at the senior center are worrying about all those coming by because the heat this last week has been suffocating.

“We have to be real honest in the fact that heat kills,” said Susan Long, director of CAC Office on Aging.

Volunteers with Mobile Meals and CAC staff have been checking on seniors every day this week.

“If they see the temperature is too hot, they say, ‘All right, I recommend you turn your fan on or air conditioning on. It’s just too hot for your safety,” added Long.

Here and there, Long says, they’ll find seniors with their thermostats off.

“We will worry about the electric bill next month,” she said.

Sometimes they’ll find seniors who don’t have either a fan or an air conditioner.

“We will deliver a fan or have a fan taken or someone can come by our office and pick up an electric fan,” said Long.

In this kind of weather, people need to be especially careful and drink more water as well. It’s recommended neighbors or loved ones check on seniors, too. Eagle says at her condo, neighbors watch out for one another when the weather gets too hot.

“I tend to set the thermostat and forget about it. I don’t up and down and I keep my blinds closed through the day,” said Eagle.

Long suggests seniors to come to the O’Connor Senior Center to avoid the heat.

“No one has to be invited, I hope people realize that. There’s no fee associated with this. If you want to come, you can come.”

For a few hours there will be so much to do inside, so you won’t be a need to worry about the thermostat at home.

“Seventy-six or 78 and that’s plenty enough for my cats,” said Eagle.

The Office on Aging has given out hundreds of fans so far this summer. If you’re needing one, they ask you to apply because there are a few requirements and if you’d like to donate fans or money to purchase a fan, you can call their main office at (865) 524-2786.

More online: Office on Aging website

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office has a program dedicated to checking on seniors, called SCAN. To sign up you’re asked to call (865) 215-5444. Welfare checks can also be done by either the sheriff’s office or the police department.