NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – President Donald Trump has nominated state Sen. Doug Overbey as U.S. attorney for Tennessee’s eastern district.

The White House announced Overbey’s nomination Friday. The nomination must be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

Overbey is a three-term state senator and co-founded the Robertson Overbey law firm in Knoxville in 1982.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)