Dad arrested for speeding to hospital with wife in labor

Associated Press Published:
PINEVILLE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man who was rushing his wife to the hospital at speeds topping 100 mph missed his child’s birth because he was in jail.

KALB-TV reports that Zak Evans was arrested Monday and remained in jail as the couple’s daughter was born. His wife, Bridget, received an ambulance ride to a hospital. Evans was given a ticket for speeding, flight from an officer and careless operation.

Creola police Chief Heath Landry says an officer clocked the couple going 108 mph in a 55 mph speed zone. He says the officer pulled them over in Pineville.

The officer who stopped the couple dropped Evans off at the hospital but Evans said he had already missed the birth.

