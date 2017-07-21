Belew Drug opening West Knoxville location

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Belew Drug is opening a fourth location, its first in West Knoxville.

The new drugstore will be at 1616 Choto Market Way off Northshore Drive. Construction is underway at the location currently.

“We are very excited to serve the West Knoxville community. Patients can expect a very personal pharmacy experience paired with the ultimate in convenience. They can completely rely on us for all their pharmacy needs,” said David Belew, pharmacist and president.

Belew Drug first opened in 1965. The original location is in the Broadway Shopping Center. The other two locations are at 5908 Washington Pike and 9622 Asheville Highway.