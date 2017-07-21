Anderson County teacher supply depot to open Saturday

CLINTON (WATE) – The summer is coming to a close and kids are heading back to school in the next few weeks. Teachers are putting in a lot of hard work to get ready, including spending a lot of their own money to decorate classrooms and buy supplies for students.

Suzi Schmidt with Anderson County Schools has been working to set up a teacher supply depot to give teachers supplies for free.

Despite support from the school system and local stores, the depot still needs supply donations

Teachers can drop by to pick up items on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at the depot facility on the Anderson County Career and Technical Center Campus, 140 Maverick Circle.