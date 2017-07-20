VFL James Berry, Knoxville celebrity chef Tim Love face off in barbecue challenge

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Vols For Life and local celebrities came together Wednesday night for a good cause. The Eric Berry Foundation teamed up with another foundation to bring a barbecue challenge to life in Knoxville’s Old City.

The BBQ Challenge put Berry’s dad James, a former Vols running back himself, and his team Smoking Aces against local celebrity chef and Lonesome Dove owner Tim Love, with all the proceeds benefiting both L5 and the Eric Berry Foundation.

“I knew he had a chance. He always has a chance because he puts so much into it. It’s his craft. He loves it. He never ceases to amaze me,” said Eric Berry.

“This my thing, this my show. Chef he cooks great flavors, he does a whole lot of good things, but it’s all about how you put the love into it,” said James Berry.

“To me these things are as good as they can get. You get a lot of people to show up, having fun, you get to meet a team like James has going on here, and his sons are amazing. For me I like meeting great people, and that always happens over great food and that’s what we did here today,” said Love.

James Berry won the competition.