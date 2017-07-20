Tennessee receives lowest unemployment rate in recorded history

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Tennessee’s unemployment rate is at an all time low.

Governor Bill Haslam announced Tennessee’s unemployment sits at 3.6 percent for June. That’s a tenth of a percent lower than the previous record hit back in March 2000.

“It’s obviously significant when as far as we have been tracking unemployment it has never been as low as it is today,” said Haslam. “Encouragingly this is a story that is spread across the state of Tennessee.

This is the first time since 2001 that the state has seen levels below four percent. Haslam says it is due to significant job growth and high quality jobs.