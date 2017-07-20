Teenager found shot in Fort Sanders neighborhood of Knoxville

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A teenager was taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon after a shooting in the Fort Sanders neighborhood of Knoxville.

The Knoxville Police Department says the victim was found at the intersection of 17th Street and Highland Avenue, but the shooting did not happen there.

Police say the teen was alert after the shooting and was taken to the hospital. The teen’s condition has not been released.

WATE 6 On Your Side Reporter Kelly Reinke is on the scene working to learn more details. Refresh this page for updates.

