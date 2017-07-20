Second Harvest celebrates 35th anniversary with Peter Cetera concert

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee is celebrating its 35th anniversary with a benefit concert by rock legend Peter Cetera.

The event is being held on Thursday, July 27, at the Knoxville Convention Center at 6 p.m. and includes Hors D’oeuvres, dinner and the concert.

Tickets for tables are $1,500, $2,500 and $5,000. Individual tickets are $150, $250 and $500. Tickets must be purchased in advance by July 26 at 5 p.m. and will not be sold at the door.

Over 200,000 East Tennesseans are at risk of hunger, as are one in four children.

Second Harvest serves 18 East Tennessee counties and over 168,000 individuals each month.