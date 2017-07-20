One Day Trip: Rock City in Lookout Mountain, Georgia

LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WATE) — On the top of Lookout Mountain in Georgia, you’ll find the iconic landmark, Rock City. It’s a 14-acre property that has massive, ancient rock formations and winding trails.

Dating back to the 1930’s, Rock City has become famously known for its barn door messages and natural beauty. It’s home to over 400 species of plants and flowers. You’ll find breathtaking views around every turn you take.

“We’re known for our seven states lookout point,” said Meagan Jolley, with See Rock City.

At Lover’s Leap, you can see Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, North Carolina, South Carolina, Kentucky and Virginia.

The entire tour at Rock City is also self-guided.

Jolley adds, “Plan to spend a good couple one and a half to two hours, just walking the trail.”

Some parts of the path are a little more tough to fit through than others, like Fat Man’s Squeeze. You can also trek across the Swing-a-Long suspension bridge or take a photo in front of High Falls. That’s where Jesse Collier and his girlfriend Elizabeth Wooten got engaged. They recommend others take the time to come to this destination.

Elizabeth Wooten from Gavalston, Alabama said, “There’s something different in every spot.The rocks, the plants that are so different everywhere you look, it’s just wonderful.”

One unique feature of Rock City can’t be seen from the outside. Inside the Fairyland Caverns, European folklore comes to life.

“That’s also pretty popular with our fairytale characters and stories along the path in the cavern,” said Jolley.

When you meander through the caves, you’ll find gnomes and your favorite nursery rhymes glowing in the dark.

Dawn Wright from Illinois adds, “There’s just something in the atmosphere, it just feels special.”

“We like to say that we make memories worth repeating and that’s something that we’ve tried to do for 85 years now,” said Jolley.

Rock City is located six miles from downtown Chattanooga, Tennessee.