Motorcyclist killed in multi-vehicle crash in Sevier County

STRAWBERRY PLAINS (WATE) – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash that involved five different vehicles Wednesday night in Sevier County.

A Tennessee Highway Patrol accident report says a Dodge pickup truck driven by Justin Burdette was going toward Jefferson County on Highway 25W near King Drive when it crossed the center line and hit mirrors with another Dodge pickup truck driven by Dewayne Wells, 53.

Burdette’s vehicle then hit a Yamaha motorcycle operated by Robert Galyon, 34, in the rear, causing him to leave the roadway, be thrown from the motorcycle and be run over.

Debris from the accident hit a 2010 Kia driven by Catherine Perez, 50. Galyon’s body was again run over by a fifth vehicle, driven by Laurine Rollins, 64.

Galyon was killed in the crash, but no one else was injured. Burdette fled the scene THP’s report indicates Burdette was drinking. Charges are pending.