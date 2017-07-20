Maryville man sentenced to prison for child pornography

KNOXVILLE (WATE) — A Maryville man was sentenced Wednesday on child pornography charges.

Michael Lee Cole, 39, was sentenced to serve 168 months in prison for receiving and distributing child pornography. He will serve 25 years of probation once he is released from prison.

Investigators say Cole admitted to using the internet and cloud based storage to trade child pornography. Images and videos of children, including those of kids younger than 12-years-old, were found on his cellphone and laptop.

“This case is a good example of how information sharing among local and federal agencies across geographic regions can bring dangerous criminals to justice. Every child deserves to grow up without the fear, humiliation, and trauma of being the victim of sexual exploitation,” said U.S. Attorney Nancy Stallard Harr. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office will continue to aggressively pursue the predators in this world who seek to abuse the most innocent among us.”

The Knoxville Police Department and U.S. Department of Homeland Security helped with the investigation.