Knoxville’s Change Center set to open in early spring 2018

Related Coverage Knoxville’s Change Center breaks ground

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Knoxville’s Change Center is another step closer to becoming a reality. The 22,000 square foot facility will be located on Harriet Tubman Street.

It was unveiled in April as a community center in East Knoxville designed to help young people have a safe place that can help them build a brighter future.

“I think the Change Center will be an anchor in this community and will begin to transform the community all around,” Nicole Chandler, executive director for the Change Center, said.

Construction crews have been turning what used to be a church building into a safe place for kids to gather.

Previous story: Knoxville’s Change Center breaks ground

“The last couple of months we removed several walls and other stuff to be done,” Douglas Hall, ETMC superintendent, said. “We’re now removing the sprinkler system and there’s other walls that will be built.”

Crews are working to tear down walls, remove poles and prepare to raise the ceiling several feet. A large portion of the facility will be transformed into a skating rink where kids can have fun in a safe place.

“One of the most beautiful things about the Change Center is that it came from the minds of young people,” Chandler said. “When they were asked what is it that they would like to do, they said roller skating. To have a tangible brick and mortar space that young people wanted I think is going to be very powerful in and of itself.”

It will also feature rock climbing wall, a movie wall and a multi-purpose sports venue. In addition to recreational activities, the facility will offer educational opportunities through its job outreach initiative, providing job training, networking for jobs in the community, and even offering entry level jobs for young people at the center.

The goal was to complete the project by the end of December, but organizers said kids will have to wait a little bit longer for opening day.

“We had a few snags with getting permits pulled by the city, but all of that is a go and we’re moving forward so it will now be early spring,” Chandler said.

With progress being made, crews said it is making them even more eager to unveil the finished product.

“It will be a good thing for the community,” Hall said. “The outcome is always the best part of it because you look forward to seeing an empty building turn into everything that you dreamed of.”