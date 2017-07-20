Knoxville Mercury staff say goodbye after publishing final issue

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Knoxville Mercury published its last issue Thursday.

It launched just over two years ago following the closure of a popular and similar free newspaper, the Metro Pulse.

Staff posted goodbye letters thanking readers.

“The Mercury had the right people and I’m very grateful for the privilege of working with everyone here. Our passionate editors, writers, designers, salespeople, and support staff are smart, talented, and dedicated,” said Charlie Vogel.

Vogel goes on to saw staff knew working at the paper would be an adventure.

To read more of the letters, visit KnoxMercury.com.

