2 sent to hospital after Knoxville apartment fire

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Two people were sent to the hospital Thursday evening for smoke inhalation and burns after an apartment fire in Knoxville

The Knoxville Fire Department was called to the Windsor Court apartment complex at 1003 Cedar Lane around 8:40 p.m. Numerous fire engines and first responders were on the scene.

Fire crews say two people were taken to UT Medical Center. One person was burned and will likely have to be transferred to a burn center. The other person had smoke inhalation.

A total of 19 people were displaced by the fire. The 1000 block of Cedar Lane is closed in both directions.

