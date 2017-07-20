Knoxville church addresses drug epidemic rise in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A Knoxville church is taking steps to address the drug epidemic in the community.

“I think it’s getting worse every day,” Knoxville Police Department Capt. Ronald Green said, “because it’s just too easy to get these types of narcotics now and people just use it at will.”

In Knox County alone, 183 people have died from drug overdoses in 2017. That’s compared to 237 people who died in 2016. Nationally, the CDC has reported a 140 percent increase in overdose deaths in the U.S.

Just in the month of July, Knox County has seen 19 overdose deaths, with only four days without at least one person dying from an overdose.

Buffat Heights Baptist Church leaders said it is time for them to do their part to help reverse this dangerous trend.

“We’ve had two overdoses in this church – deaths,” Donald Elkins, Transformation 180 coordinator at the Buffat Heights Baptist Church, said. “We really feel that it’s not a physical problem but a spiritual problem, and it’s time for the church to get more intentional about helping our communities with this increasing addiction.”

The church is launching a program called “Transformation 180,” where people can go and seek help.

“We got to fill that gap,” Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett said. “We have people out there who think they’re going to kick these drugs just by sheer will power and I think that will lead to failure. It’s important that the churches accept the responsibility that we are failing our communities and our kids and they need to step up.”

Captain Green agrees that churches have the ability to make positive change in the drug epidemic.

“I think it’s a huge step in the right direction,” Green said. “I think a lot of times people don’t know where to go to get help.”

With overdose death rates on track to nearly double in Knox County this year, church leaders say the drug crisis is no longer an isolated problem.

“It’s a community problem,” Elkins said. “These are our kids that are dying. These are our brothers and sisters that are dying so it is our problem. We can’t just sit here and say everything’s good when we know families are struggling.”