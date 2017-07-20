Gatlinburg construction workers fight heat exhaustion in high temperatures

GATLINBURG (WATE) – Construction workers in Gatlinburg are rebuilding homes in the hot temperatures this week.

“You go at a slower pace. You just can’t go like its fall or it’s a cool day,” said David Bohanan with Southern Crafted Construction. “Taking more breaks, you just have to do that.”

Bohanan says he is doing everything he can to keep his workers cool.

“Keeping fans running inside,” said Bohanan. “We’ve got these huge fans you can get and when you take a break you go in there and that kind of cools you down, and of course while you’re in there drink water.”

Dr. Gary Hurt says it is important to watch for symptoms of heat illness.

“Excessive sweating, and muscle cramps, which then progress to nausea and committing and more cramping and that progresses to an altered mental status where people become confused,” said

Dr. Hurt says if someone is overheated it is important to cool them off.

“Try to get them into a shaded area,” said Dr. Hurt. “Try to cool them off with water. If they don’t have any existing problems like a heart condition you can use ice packs underneath their armpits or around their legs.”