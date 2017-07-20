Freeze resigns as Ole Miss football coach after 5 seasons

Hugh Freeze
FILE - This Dec. 16, 2016 file photo shows Mississippi NCAA college head football coach Hugh freeze speaking during a news conference at the Manning Center in Oxford, Miss. Mississippi's football team will not play in the postseason next year. The Rebels might be facing more penalties, too, now that the NCAA says the program has committed more than 20 rules violations over the past several years. (Bruce Newman/Oxford Eagle via AP)

(AP) – Mississippi coach Hugh Freeze has resigned after five seasons, bringing a stunning end to a once-promising tenure.

The school confirmed Freeze’s resignation in a release Thursday night. Assistant Matt Luke has been named the interim coach.

The Rebels had a quick rise under Freeze, recruiting at a high level and reaching an apex with a Sugar Bowl victory over Oklahoma State following the 2015 season.

But an NCAA investigation into the program — alleging 21 charges of academic, booster, and recruiting misconduct — has overshadowed much of that success, especially over the past year. The school has already self-imposed several penalties, including a one-year postseason ban for the upcoming season.

Freeze — who was making more than $5 million per year — had a 39-25 record over five seasons, including a 19-21 mark in the Southeastern Conference.

