Freeze resigns as Ole Miss football coach after 5 seasons

(AP) – Mississippi coach Hugh Freeze has resigned after five seasons, bringing a stunning end to a once-promising tenure.

The school confirmed Freeze’s resignation in a release Thursday night. Assistant Matt Luke has been named the interim coach.

The Rebels had a quick rise under Freeze, recruiting at a high level and reaching an apex with a Sugar Bowl victory over Oklahoma State following the 2015 season.

But an NCAA investigation into the program — alleging 21 charges of academic, booster, and recruiting misconduct — has overshadowed much of that success, especially over the past year. The school has already self-imposed several penalties, including a one-year postseason ban for the upcoming season.

Freeze — who was making more than $5 million per year — had a 39-25 record over five seasons, including a 19-21 mark in the Southeastern Conference.