Former Knoxville City Councilwoman Jean Teague dies at 83

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Family of Jean Teague confirmed the former city councilman died Thursday morning. She was 83-years-old.

Teague’s daughter-in-law said she died at Parkwest Medical Center after she was diagnosed with cancer. Family said she was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma less than a month ago.

Family said her death was a devastating surprise for them. Family said funeral services are not set yet.

“I’m saddened by the passing of my longtime family friend, Jean Teague. I grew up in West Hills, and Jean and her kids were always part of the Burchett family,” said Knoxville Mayor Tim Burchett. “When my mom had cancer in 1977, Jean always made sure my brother, sister and I were taken care of while my father took mom to Memphis for treatment. I’m going to miss her and am praying for her family.”

Teague was one of the first women to serve on Knoxville’s City Council. After serving on city council she remained active in her neighborhood, as well as political issues in Knoxville.

Jean Teague Greenway, which starts at West Hills Elementary School and winds through West Hills over to Gallahar View Road was named after the city councilwoman.