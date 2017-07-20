East Tennesseans invited to take part in ‘Kindness Project’

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Knoxville area is joining in on “The Kindness Project,” an international effort to bring a little bit of hope to the world.

People are asked to paint a rock with an encouraging thought or drawing, tag the back of it with your group, and hide it somewhere in plain sight. When people see the positive message, it will hopefully make them smile.

The Kindness Project was started in Cape Cod, but now there are at least six groups in the Knoxville area and hundreds of groups around the world participating.

The Fountain City Knox Rocks group is inviting people to join in by holding a painting party at the Fountain City Chick-fil-A on August 1 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Rocks and paint will be provided, so people are encouraged to come and paint their own kindness rock and hide it wherever you think it will spread the most joy.

