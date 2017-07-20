Coffee product recalled due to pharmaceutical ingredient similar to Viagra

TAMPA, Fla. (WCMH) – A natural herbs coffee product is being recalled after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) found undeclared milk, and an undeclared pharmaceutical product similar to one found in Viagra.

According to the FDA recall, an analysis of New Kopi Jantan Traditional Natural Herbs Coffee, sold by Bestherbs Coffee LLC, showed desmethyl carbodenafil in the product.

This ingredient is similar in structure to sildenafil, the active ingredient in Viagra- a drug prescribed for erectile dysfunction.

The instant coffee is used as a male enhancement product, according to the website.

Bestherbs Coffee LLC is voluntarily recalling the product, which was reportedly sold nationwide from July 2014 through June 2016. No illnesses have been reported, but the FDA says the undisclosed products may poorly interact with other prescription drugs.

If you have purchased the product, you can return it to Bestherbs Coffee LLC for a refund check for the total cost and shipping.