Body found in car in Claiborne County

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:

HARROGATE (WATE) – The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were found Wednesday night in the Earls Hollow area.

Deputies say the body was found in a car in a remote area away from homes. The remains have been identified, but officers are not releasing the person’s name until family members have been notified.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation is ongoing. The cause of death has not been released.

