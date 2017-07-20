Baby rescued from locked car in West Knoxville

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A bystander broke a car window and pulled a baby to safety in a hot Knoxville parking lot Thursday afternoon after the mother said she accidentally locked her keys and the baby inside.

First responders were called to Buy Buy Baby near West Town Mall around 2:45 p.m. Knoxville Fire Department spokesman Capt. DJ Corcoran says the mother locked her keys and her baby, less than a month old, inside the car accidentally and ran inside the store to call 911.

By the time first responders arrived, someone had broken the car window and taken the baby out. First responders say the baby checked out okay.

WATE 6 On Your Side Meteorologist Ken Weathers said the temperature around that time was 90, but the humidity made it feel like 100.

No other information has been released.