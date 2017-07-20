2 seen running from burning, vacant East Knoxville house

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:
(source: Knoxville Fire Department)

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Knoxville firefighters are working to determine the cause of a house fire Thursday afternoon in East Knoxville.

Fire crews were sent to the home on Linden Avenue just before 1:30 p.m. where they found smoke coming from the front of the home and flames coming from the rear.

A neighbor who called to report the fire said two people ran from the house before smoke became visible.

Crews searched the house and found no one inside. They say the house was vacant, had no electricity and was partially boarded up.

The cause is under investigation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s