2 seen running from burning, vacant East Knoxville house

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Knoxville firefighters are working to determine the cause of a house fire Thursday afternoon in East Knoxville.

Fire crews were sent to the home on Linden Avenue just before 1:30 p.m. where they found smoke coming from the front of the home and flames coming from the rear.

A neighbor who called to report the fire said two people ran from the house before smoke became visible.

Crews searched the house and found no one inside. They say the house was vacant, had no electricity and was partially boarded up.

The cause is under investigation.